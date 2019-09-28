The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LABE HAGER ARRINGTON JR., 75, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Rebecca Arrington, died Sept. 27. Celebration of Life will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Old Orchard Christian Church; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church of Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com
LINDA JAY MOORE BESTER, of Ashland, Ky., wife of Donald Bester, died Sept. 25 at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Celebration of Life will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Neal Kilgore and Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SHAWN EVERETT HAGER, 37, of Faith, N.C., formerly of Lincoln County, W.Va., died Sept. 25. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Koontz Funeral Home; graveside service and interment will follow at Elkins Branch Cemetery.
ROGER R. HORN, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 27 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was retired from Local #80 Insulator's Union. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Oct. 2, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Oct. 1, at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JEWELL KOHARL, 89, of Hendersonville, Tenn., died Sept. 27 at Gallatin Health Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Sept. 30, at Forest Hills Baptist Church; burial at Smith Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sept. 29, at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SONTEZZ DESAUN LOMAX, 39, of Huntington, died Sept. 21. Funeral service was held noon, Sept. 28, at Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home; visitation was one hour prior to the service. www.ferrell-cmabersfuneralhome.com
NANCY MCCANN, 71, of Huntington, wife of Rick McCann, died Sept. 26 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center. Services will be held at a later date. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DANIEL WAYNE MCCLOUD, 69, of Baroursville, died Sept. 26 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was retired from CSX Railroad. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary.
HAZEL GARNET STEWART, 90, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Hubert Stewart, died Sept. 27 at a local nursing home facility. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Sugar Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
CAROL LYNN PETRY WHEELER, 67, of Hermitage, Tenn., formerly of Floyd County, Ky., wife of George Wheeler, died Sept. 26 at Tri Star Centennial Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Sept. 29., at Hall Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Davidson Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
WILLIAM R. (BILL) WILDRIDGE, 87, of Huntington, husband of Jerry Wildridge, died Sept. 23 at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A private service was held Sept. 28 at Woodmere Memorial Park. www.chapmans-mortuary.com