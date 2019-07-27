The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DOT ADAMS, 75, of Wayne, died July 26 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Adams Cemetery. Donations can be made to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home to assist the family.
HELEN RUTH BRADSHAW BLANKENSHIP, 90, of Wayne, widow of Floyd Blankenship, died July 24 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial will follow in the Blankenship Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
DENVIL ORVILLE BUFFINGTON, 74, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 22 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired electrician from IBEW #317. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
TEDDY F. CONLEY SR., 84, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died July 26 at Community Hospice Care Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home. www.slackandwallacefuneralhome.com
RUTH DANIEL, 94, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 11. Memorial service will be noon Saturday, Aug. 17, at Johnson United Methodist Church; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
ALBERTA R. DAVIS, 93, of Rush, Ky., widow of George Davis, died July 26 at Oakmont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.stennfuneralhome.com
BILL H. HOOD, 58, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Brenda Hood, died July 26. Gathering will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Willis Funeral Home. www.willisfuneralhome.com
LINDA LOU KARNES, 71, of Kenova, died July 25 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at Reger Funeral Chapel; burial at Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. time of service. www.regerfh.com
NORMA FAY LAMBERT, 93, of Huntington, widow of Kay Clay and Brady Lambert, died July 26 at her residence. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Oaklawn Memorial Park. Wallace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
EDWARD LEWIS, 79, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Cindy Lewis, died July 24 at Bridgeport Healthcare Center. He was retired from Ohio Brass. Private graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Pine Grove Cemetery. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DARRYL JOE MAYNARD, 61, of Wayne, husband of Wanda Maynard, died July 23 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m .Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
CHRISTOPHER LEE MILLER, 53, of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 23 at his residence. Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church; burial at Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home.
JAMES R. WALKER, 83, of Ashland, Ky., widower of Dolla Walker, died July 26 at his residence. He was retired from Armco Steel. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice or Shriners Children's Hospital. wwwstennfuneralhome.com
LLOYD EUGENE WALLACE, 75, of Milton, widower of Patricia Wallace, died July 24. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial at Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
METZA SISLER WEBB, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Clifford Webb, died July 27. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Hanging Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com