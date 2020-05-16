The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
VIOLET I. BLAIN, 88, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died May 14. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Beale Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Deal Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN W. CHAPMAN III, 72, of Hurricane, W.Va., died May 14 at his residence. Visitation 3-8 p.m., May 16, at Teays Valley Funeral Home; noon-4 p.m., May 17, for those remaining in their vehicles. Private burial at Winfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Joseph Michael Leslie Scholarship in care of Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Hospice Care, of a local food pantry. www.chapmanfuneralhome.com
HAROLD EDWARD COLLINS, 85, of Kenova, widower of Freda Collins, died May 14 at his residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Morris Funeral Home; burial at Patrick Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Social distancing and masks are requested.
PAMELA KAY COPLEY, 49, of Huntington, daughter of Linda Goss, mother of Elijah Stanley, died May 14 at her residence. She was a telemarketer. No services are scheduled at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
ROBERT HALL, 77, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widower of Ramona Hall, died May 15 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service. Due to COVID-19, proper social distancing and precautions will be observed and the service will be live-streamed on the funeral home's FaceBook page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church.
BELLENA JEAN HARSHBARGER, 73, of Huntington, mother of Deanna Hager and Glenn Hager Jr., died May 14 at her residence. She was owner/operator of a construction company. No services are scheduled at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
SHARLENE MILLS, 57, of Webbville, Ky., wife of Roger Mills, died May 15. She was a legal secretary. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help with funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.