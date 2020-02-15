The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FREDERICK LUTHER BOGGS, 58, of Barboursville, died Feb. 12 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
COSETTE S. DICKENSON, 84, of Sumerco, W.Va., widow of Hobert Dickenson, died Feb. 13 at Thomas Memorial Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Redeemer Lutheran; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
BILL DUNCAN, 73, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Jean Duncan, died Feb. 15 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Tuesday at Schneider Hall Funeral Home; burial will be private. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
RICHARD EVANS, 87, of Dunlow, W.Va., husband of Catherine Evans, died Feb. 14 at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
WANDA MAE FILLINGER HOLBROOK, 79, of Patriot, Ohio, widow of Virgil Fillinger and Charles Holbrrok, died Feb. 13 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Neal Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com
ERIC SCOTT JACKSON, 41, died Feb. 9. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Monday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church; burial at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
HAROLD LEE KEENEY, 72, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Bonnie Keeney, died Feb. 14. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Schneider Hall Funeral Home; burial at Leatherwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
HOWARD DELANE KNOPP, 81, of Leon, W.Va., died Feb. 13 at Holzer Medical Center. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Wilcoxen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
OSCAR NOAH MCCOMAS JR., 85, of Huntington, widower of Lorraine McComas, died Feb. 9 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was retired from Jefferds Corporation. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church; burial at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.hensonandkitchen.com
JAMES LEONARD MORRIS, 76, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Betty Morris, died Feb. 12 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
NANCY THOMPSON NICKOLICH, 77, of Ironton, Ohio, died Feb. 13. Arrangements are incomplete at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home.
BILLIE WEBB, 81, of Genoa, husband of Bobbie Webb, died Feb. 12 at Three Rivers Medical Center. A private memorial service will be held at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
ROSA L. WITHERS, 92, of Apple Grove, W. Va., died Feb. 13 at her residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home; burial at Withers Family Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.