The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
NANCY JANE BAILEY, widow of Earl Bailey, died Sept. 5 at Wyngate Senior Living. She was retired from Appalachian Power Company. There will be no visitation or services. www.regerfh.com
CRYSTAL DAWN BROWN, 34, of Wayne, died Aug. 31 at her residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Morris Funeral Home; burial at Johnson Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
TAMMY BRYANT, 59, of Chapmanville, W.Va., wife of Mack Bryant, died Sept. 4 at CAMC Memorial Division. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
RAYMOND W. CARROLL, 76, of Glenwood, W.Va., husband of Judith Carroll, died Sept. 6 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MARSHALL CRUM, 72, of Columbia, Ohio, died Sept. 3 at Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service was held 1 p.m. Saturday at Collins Funeral Home; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation was held 6-9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Donations can be made to Walnut Grove Freewill Baptist Church or the Alzheimer's Association.
JUANITA CURRY, 73, of East Lynn, W.Va., wife of Michael Curry, died Sept. 4. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; burial at Jones Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
VIRGINIA MARKINS COMBS DAVIS, 94, of Lafayette, La., widow of Frank Combs Jr. and David Davis, died Sept. 2 at her residence. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Woodland Cemetery; visitation will be 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Monday. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
MANDA ELIZABETH DILLEY, 96, of Barboursville, widow of Lyle Dilley, died Sept 4 at Cabell Health Care Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Beard Mortuary; burial at Swann Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.beardmortuary.com
PAUL KNIGHT JR., 82, of Lesage, husband of Barbara Knight, died Sept. 5 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was owner/operator of Paul's Feed and Hardware. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Chapman's Mortuary; burial at Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oak Hill UBI Church or the charity of one's choice. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
TOM LAKE, 75, of Huntington, husband of Ann Lake, died Sept. 4 at his residence. He was retired from INCO. Celebration of Life will be 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Barboursville Park, shelter #5. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
FLAURA "FLO" LEOLA LAMBERT, 99, of Huntington, died Sept. 3. Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville; burial at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
JAMES LEE LAMBERT, 83, of Huntington, husband of Margaret Lambert, died Sept. 4 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was retired from Huntington Floodwall Board. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Reger Funeral Home; burial at Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com
MARIAN ETHYL ORRELL MANNING, 90, widow of Harry Manning, died Sept. 3. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Donations of time and support can be made to her favorite organizations.
APRIL LEIGH MCCLOUD, 53, of Wayne, died Aug. 30 at her residence. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; burial will be private. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
DONALD E. MEADE, 52, of Logan, W.Va., husband of Michele Meade, died Aug. 31 at his residence. Per his wishes, there will be no services. www.evans-funeral-home.com
JANICE SUE SHREWSBURY, 81, of Huntington, widow of Russell Shrewsbury, died Sept. 6 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was the former office manager for Russell Shrewsbury State Farm Insurance. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Cross Roads United Methodist Church; entombment at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
LILLIAN LORENE SIMPSON, 102, of Barboursville, died Sept. 5 at Wyngate Senior Living. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Oak Hill Memorial Park and Cremation Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Monday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
OLIN REECE TAYLOR, 63, of Milton, died Aug. 31. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. The procession to the cemetery will leave the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, at 10 a.m.
HAZEL M. WHITE, 93, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of Jim White, died Sept. 7 at her residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Crown City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
BARBARA JEAN URBAN, 75, of Huntington, wife of Ronald Urban, died Sept. 7 at her residence. Memorial service will be held at a later date. www.ehallfuneralhome.com