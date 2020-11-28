The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Monday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SHIRLEY FRANCES BALDWIN, 84, of Nitro, W.Va., widow of Paul Baldwin, died Nov. 20. She taught at Hurricane High School, Concord State Teachers’ College, Poca Grade School, and was a homebound instructor for Kanawha County Schools. A joint memorial service for Paul and Shirley will be planned in the future when it is safe for friends and family to gather. Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, 500 Virginia Street, East, Suite 750, Charleston, WV 25301. Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, is in charge of arrangements. www.kellerfuneralhome.net.
JUDY BAYS, 75, of Huntington died Nov. 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Graveside funeral rites 11 a.m. Nov. 30, White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
GEORGE THOMAS BROWN, 64, of Sidney, Ky., husband of Linda Hackney Brown, died Nov. 26 at home. He worked in the Environment Services Department at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center and with Shane Systems with Children and Family Services, Pikeville, Ky. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 30, Belfry, Ky., Freewill Baptist Church. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. Distancing protocol and masks required.
FRED DILLARD, 67, of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Jennifer Martin Dillard, died Nov. 24 in St. Francis Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. He was a greeter at Walmart and had been a clerk at the N&W Railroad. Funeral service noon Nov. 30, at Christ Temple Church, Williamson; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29 at the church. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. Distancing protocol and masks required.
JERRY DUANE EDWARDS, 83, of South Point, Ohio, died Nov. 25 in Ashland Community Hospice. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 30 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
TONYA GAYLE ELLISON, 60, of South Point, Ohio, wife of James Ellison III, died Nov. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Campus Ironton. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 30, Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour beofre service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
RITCHIE DALE FLUTY, 69, of Huntington, died Nov. 27 at home. He was a carpenter and a coal miner for Wolfe Creek Collieries. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service.
MICHAEL GLENN KIRBY, 59, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Paula “Pam” Kirby, died Nov. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be noon Nov. 30 at Grace Gospel Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne County. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
ERIC SCOTT McCOMAS, 44, of Lavalette, life partner of Kevin Knowles, died Nov. 25 at home. A memorial service is being planned. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
SHELBY LEE NEMETH JR., 55, of Huntington died Nov. 23. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
SHARRON JACK OWENS, 79, of Lebanon, Ohio formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Paul Owens, died Nov. 27. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
AILETA JUNE GILLIAM PRESTON, 86, of Kenova, widow of Robert Lee Preston, died Nov. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. The family graciously request that no flowers be sent. Social distancing and masks are required. www.rollinsfh.com.
EMILY D. “MIMI” SHARP, 81 of Barboursville, formerly of Huntington, widow of Louis Sharp, died Nov. 27 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Services will be private. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting her family with arrangements.
ROSA LEA McCARTNEY TENNEY, 84, of Huntington did Nov. 26, in Bridgeport Nursing Home, Portsmouth, Ohio. She retired from the State Hospital in Huntington as a nurse. Funeral services will be noon Dec. 1 at Reger Funeral Home and Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour before service. www.regerfh.com.
FREDDIE LEE WHITE of Logan, W.Va., husband of Margie White, died Nov. 25. He was a teacher at Logan High School. Graveside service 2 p.m. Nov. 29, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.