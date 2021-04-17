The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Monday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLES JUNIOR BRYAN, 68, of Barboursville died April 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. April 20 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 19 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DAVID WILLIAM COMPTON, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, died March 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. April 22 at St. Ann Catholic Church. A Rite of Committal will be held at a later date. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until service time at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. www.regerfh.com.
MARY LUCILLE NOAKES, 91, of Crown City, Ohio, died April 17 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements.
PAMELA YVONNE TAYLOR, 61 of Huntington, wife of David Taylor, died April 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a former cashier for Big Bear. No services scheduled at this time. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
KEITH LAMONT WOODRUM of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Carla Woodrum, died April 15. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.