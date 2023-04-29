The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ALMA ARTRIP, 89 of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Carl Artrip, died April 28 in Wyngate at Rivers Edge Senior Living Community, Proctorville. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EARL RODNEY BAISDEN, 81 of Elk Creek, W.Va., husband of Gladys Irene Baisden, died April 27. He retired as an electrician at Hobet Mining. Funeral service at noon April 30 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Baisden Family Cemetery, Elk Creek. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 29 at the funeral home.
MARY JANE BOOTH, 80 of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 28 in Heritage Center in Huntington. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. May 1 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
AUDREY LOIS HOWERTON, 86, of Huntington, widow of Robert Franklin Howerton, died April 23 at home. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. May 3 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. She was a homemaker. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. May 2 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
GENNI JOHNSON, 51, of Rockledge, Fla., formerly of Huntington died Feb. 25. There was a celebration of her life on April 15. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, assisted.
NATALIE E. MORGAN, 94, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 27 in Pleasant Valley Healthcare Center, Point Pleasant. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. May 2 at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in the Leon (W.Va.) Cemetery. Friends gather two hours before service Tuesday at the funeral home.
CHARLOTTE RACHELLE OYLER, 70 of Huntington, wife of Michael Thomas Oyler, died April 29 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was an educator. No services are scheduled at this time, but a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BESSIE R. WILLIAMSON, 80, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Jim Williamson, died April 27 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service at 1 p.m. May 2 at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Sheppard-Meeks Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
