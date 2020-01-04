The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ASHLEE MARIE ARMSTRONG, 27, of Huntington, daughter of Debra Ann Armstrong, died Jan. 1 at home. Funeral service will be noon Jan. 6, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home.
GORDON WATTS BLACK JR., 60, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Evelyn Adkins Black, died Jan. 3 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Jan. 7, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DUSTIN LEE BLANKENSHIP, 41, of Breech Creek, W.Va., husband of Carla Cisco Blankenship, died Dec. 31, 2019. Memorial service 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 4, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Belfry, Ky.
GERTIE LORETTA BOWENS, 67, of Huddy, Ky., companion of Bill Marcum, died Jan. 1 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 4, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 3 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
RUBY BROWNING, 88, of Lexington, Ky., wife of Chester Browning, died Dec. 9, 2019 at home. Celebration of life 5 p.m. Jan. 10, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Smoky Mountain Children’s Home, 449, McCarn Circle, Sevierville, TN 37862.
SANDRA LEE PATTON, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Mark Patton, died Jan. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 7, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MARY ELIZABETH STAMBAUGH, 86, of Ironton, widow of Herschel F. Stambaugh, died Jan. 1 in Ashland Community Hospice. Funeral will be noon, Jan. 6, St. Joseph Church, Ironton; burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 6 at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice of Ashland 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101 or The Parish Life Center, 905 S 5th St., Ironton, OH.
JOANN PARSLEY WEBB, 78, of Huntington, died Jan. 2. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Jan. 6, Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova; burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. She was a former customer service representative with Lowes. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Monday. www.rollinsfh.com.