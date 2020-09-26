The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LYDIA ANN ARTHUR, 88, of Huntington, widow of Herbert Arthur Jr., died Sept. 25, in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RONALD CAMPBELL, 68, of Webbville, Ky., husband of Sharon Campbell, died Sept. 23. Graveside services will be noon Sept. 28 at Shady Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit the family one hour before service Monday at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has donations to be made to the Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., to offset funeral expenses.
LUCILLE P. CHAPMAN, 96, of Huntington, widow of John Lloyd Chapman, died Sept. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Sept. 28 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Burial will follow. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to service time Monday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WISHONNA STARR MARIE CLARK, infant daughter of Zachary Clark and Sherry Fields of Huntington died Aug. 29. At this time, no services are scheduled. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com
SHERRY NATASHA FIELDS, 35, of Huntington, died Sept. 17 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. At this time, no services are scheduled. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com
DR. W.R. “DICK” LOCKHART JR., 82, of Winston-Salem, N.C., formerly of Huntington, husband of Angelina Lyons Lockhart, died Sept. 22, in Forsyth Hospital, Winston-Salem. He was a pastor to seniors in Kernersville, N.C. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 29, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Ceredo Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RUTH ANN MCFEELEY, 79, of Huntington, wife of Paul McFeeley, died Sept. 25. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROGER LEE PEMBERTON II, 37, of Huntington died Sept. 21 at home. Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TIMOTHY MICHAEL SMITH, 31, of Huntington, son of Sam Smith of Huntington, died Sept. 8 at home. A private memorial service honoring his life was held on Sept. 26, 2020. Chapman’s Mortuary assisted the family. www.chapmans-mortuary .com.
VERNA RUTH THOMAS, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Jack Thomas Jr., died Sept. 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. There will not be any services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KATHY JANE SIMMONS WILLIS, 69 of Huntington, wife of Howard David Willis, died Sept. 24. Private burial will take place in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com