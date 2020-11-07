The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Monday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BETTY ADKINS, 92, of Ceredo, died Nov. 6, 2020, in Grayson Assisted Living. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10 at Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
ETHEL JOYCE BARTRUM, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, Nov. 5. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Nov. 9, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EUELLA GILKERSON CHAPMAN, 85, of Huntington, sister of Harvey Gilkerson of Wayne, Samuel Gilkerson of Beech Fork and Mavis Watts of Lebanon, Ohio, died Nov. 6, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 9, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home Huntington; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
KENNETH A. CHILDERS, 52, of Rockford, Ohio formerly of Lawrence County, Ohio, son of Albert Mouse and Brenda Lafon Childers, died Nov. 4 at home. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Nov. 10, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GARY COLEMAN, 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Nov. 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
WILADENE FRALEY, 77, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Raymond Fraley, died Nov. 6 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 10, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa; burial in Fraley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 9 at the funeral home.
CAROLYN GILLISPIE, 87, of Huntington, widow of Mel Gillispie, died Nov. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a teacher for Cabell County Schools. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 9, at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.regerfh.com.
LAURA GRAYSON, 75, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, died Nov. 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
HELEN J. JOHNSON, 91, of Ceredo, widow of Samuel Jacob Johnson, died Nov. 4, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with services, which will be private. www.regerfh.com.
FRANKIE JONES, 89, of Huntington, widower of Ruth Alma McComas Jones, died Nov. 3. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 9, Branchland (W.Va.) Cemetery. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
KEITH CAMERON JONES, 64, of Huntington, died Nov. 3. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 9, Branchland (W.Va.) Cemetery. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
GEORGE ROBERT KINGREY, 65, of Willow Wood, Ohio, died Nov. 6. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 9, Locust Grove Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JERRY FRANKLIN MCCALLISTER, 76, of Culloden Nov. 5. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 9, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV, 25702. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
M. JUNE VARNEY MCGUIRE, 76, of Louisville, Ky., formerly Williamson, W.Va., died Nov. 5. She retired from Vitera Healthcare Solutions and was a retired licensed Optician in the state of Kentucky. At her request, no funeral services will be held. Pearson Funeral Home, Louisville, is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Cancer Society.