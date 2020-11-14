The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Monday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LUCINDA C. BAKER, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Harold Baker, died Nov. 11. Service will be private. Burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BIRCHIE LEA BOOTON, 95, of Lavalette, widow of Lowell Booton, died Nov. 12. Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
LILLIAN MARIE DAVIS, 86, of Murrell’s Inlet, S.C., formerly of Ona, widow of Darrell Duane Davis, died Nov. 5 at home. She formerly worked at Adel Fasteners. Private inurnment at White Chapel Memory Gardens, Barboursville. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHERMAN FRY, 98, of Barboursville, widower of Winnie Eunice Carter Fry, died Nov. 13. Private services will be conducted at Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hebron Baptist Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
ROBERT HAMLIN, 63, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Irene Hamlin, died Nov. 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 7 p.m., Nov. 16, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
MARY AMANDA JUDD-COOPER, 31, of Milton, wife of Rocco Cooper, died Nov. 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Nov. 18, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation two hours before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DAVID S. MUSSER, 64, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no visitation or funeral services, which was David’s request. Schneider Hall Funeral Home Chesapeake, Ohio assisted the family. at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ROY LEE NICHOLS, 87, of Huntington, widower of Linda Gail Nichols, died Nov. 11. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Nov. 16, at Altizer Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to First Altizer Freewill Baptist Church. Beard Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
KYLE SAUNDERS, 81, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Barbara Saunders, died Nov. 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired meat cutter with Big Bear. Private family services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS WARD, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Vickie Ward, died Nov. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.