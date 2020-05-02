The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LARRY RAY ADKINS, 72, of Oak Hill, W.Va., father of Michael Ray Adkins of Mount Nebo, W.Va., Chad Everett Adkins of Brown City, Mich., and Angie Adkins of New Port, Mich., died April 30. Funeral service 1 pm. May 3, Lundale (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. May 2 at the church. Services are by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JIMMIE ALIFF, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died April 26 at home. There will be a private family service. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
RUTH GENEVIEVE HOLLAN BAKER, 90, of Ashland, widow of Lunda “Jack” Baker, died April 30 in Trinity Station Retirement Community. She worked in real estate. There will be a private burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to an Ashland food charity. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MARY ANN GRANT DAWSON, 86, of Kenova, widow of Robert E. Dawson, died April 30. She had worked as a sales clerk for the Pumpkin Patch. Due to the current public health restrictions, there will be private family services only. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at a later date at Kenova United Methodist Church. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
FREDERICK DANIEL FITZPATRICK, 72, of Greenwood, Ind., formerly of Huntington, died April 30. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville. A private graveside service is planned for a future date.
CHARLES HALL, 55, of Lackey, Ky., son of Molly Magee Hurt, died April 27 in Golden Years Rest Home, Lackey. Services will be private for his family; burial in Fields Family Cemetery, Lotts Creek, Ky. Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
OSCAR LEE HYATT, 56, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Linda Kay Perry, died April 30. There will be no services. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ESTELL ROSE “POSEY” LANGLEY, 101 of Kenova, died April 30. Graveside service and burial will be 11:30 a.m. May 4 at Hillcrest Cemetery. The graveside is open to the public with proper social distancing being observed. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, W.Va., is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kenova United Methodist Church, 53 14th Street, Kenova, WV 25530.
DANIEL TASKER MCMAHON, 63, of Huntington died May 1. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JAMES DALE MCMILLIAN, 60, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Deborah McMillian, died May 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MITCHELL CLAY SMITH, 36, of Leon, W.Va., died April 28. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
JAMES “BUCKY” WRIGHT, 72, of Huntington, husband of Margaret Bunyan Wright, died May 1. He was a retired railcar inspector for ACF Industries. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.