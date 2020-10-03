The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HARRY DAVID HAPTONSTALL JR., 83, of Summerfield, Fla., formerly Huntington, died March 3. He was laid to rest in The Columbarium at Trinity Episcopal Church, Huntington, W.Va.
PATRICIA ANN LAKE, 80, of Wilmington, N.C., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Larry Lake, died Oct. 2. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Oct. 5, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington; burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA McCOMAS LAMADE, 87, of Lake Oswego, Ore, formerly of Hamlin, W.Va., widow of George William Lamade, died Sept. 26 at home. A celebration of her life will be held in the future.
MARILYN MOSS, 76, of LaVergne, Tenn., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 29. Graveside service 2 p.m. Oct. 6, Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY JUANITA MOORE PLUMLEY, 92, of Glen St Mary, Fla., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 24. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Community Hospice in Lake City Florida at 163 SW Stonegate Terrace, Suite 105, Lake City Florida 32024 or to www.communityhospice.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home and Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025. Dignity Memorial USA.
JUANITA VANSICKLE, 76, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Oct. 1. Graveside service 11:30 a.m. Oct. 5, Pine Grove Cemetery, Milton. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
ANDREW JACKSON WAITE III, 96, of Southern Pines, N.C., and formerly of Huntington, died September 24, in First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, N.C. He worked as a commercial electrician for Pritchard Electric for many years. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 5, at Cross Roads Cemetery, Philippi, W.Va. www.bolesfuneralhome.com or www.wrightfuneralhomeservices.com. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines, N.C. and Wright Funeral Home of Phillippi, W.Va.