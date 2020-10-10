The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CAROLYN SUE FLOYD ASH, 75, of Lesage, died Oct. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from the Green Acres Regional Center. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Oct. 12, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LORADELL OSWALD BAKER, 101, formerly of Huntington, widow of Connel A. Baker Jr., died Oct. 7, in Trinity Quality Life Services in Grove City, Pa. Burial in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, after a private family service in the Cemetery Chapel, Oct. 13,. Memorial contributions may be made to the Connel Ashmore and LoraDell Baker Jr. Scholarship at SRU Foundation, 104 Maltby Ave Suite 100, Slippery Rock, PA 16057 or Slippery Rock Vol. Fire Co., 162 Elm Street PA 16057.
JEWELL DEANNA CHAMBERS, 82, of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 9, at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 12, Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 11, at the funeral home www.regerfh.com.
BILL R. CHATTERTON, 65, of Huntington, husband of Tami Chatterton, died Oct. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a serviceman for Columbia Gas. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
PATSY KAY COLLINS, 83, of Indianapolis, Ind., formerly of Huntington, wife of Jack Stanley Collins, died Oct. 3. She was a schoolteacher. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 16, at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road, Fishers, Ind. Visitation one hour before service. Seating will be limited due to COVID. A Tribucast will be available at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/93175360 at 2 p.m. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Jack & Patsy Collins Charitable Fund with the Christian Church Foundation, P.O. 1986, Indianapolis, IN 46206-1986. Attn: Jack and Patsy Collins Charitable Fund (800-668-8016). This fund helps support Bethany College's Timothy Fund, Week of Compassion, and Disciples Home Missions of the Christian Church. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Service for JAMES ANTHONY CREMEANS, 60, of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Wanda Cremeans, will be 1 p.m. Oct. 12, Mildred United Baptist Church; burial in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation two hours before service. He was owner of Cremeans Auto. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., in charge of arrangements.
CLARENCE LEO GLEASON JR., 79, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died oct. 8 at home. He requested a private, family service. Burial in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
KEITH MINOR HUNTINGTON, 42, of South Point, Ohio, son of Susan Huntington, father of Marshall and brother of Allen Buckley, died Sept. 17.Memorial service will be 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 at South Point Community Center.
JEAN E. SEACRIST JARRELL, 96, of Bandytown, W.Va., widow of Dorsel Jarrell, died Oct. 9. She was a homemaker. By her request, there will be no service. Burial will be in Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown. Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family. www.handleyfh.com.
Service for ALVA ANDREW KIDDER of Ravenswood, W.Va., father of Keith Edward Kidder will be 2 p.m. Oct. 11, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood; burial in Ravenswood Cemetery. Visitation after 12.30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the funeral home. www.roushfunerlahome.net.
JIMMY R. MCCOWN, 78, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Oct. 7 at home. Funeral service 3:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Belfry Freewill Baptist Church, Huddy, Ky.; burial in Scott Cemetery, Mud Lick, Hardy, Ky. Visitation after 2 p.m. Oct. 11. Arrangements by Jones and West Funeral Home, Phelps, Ky. www.joneswestfh.com.
CURTIS RAY RUNYON JR. 49, of Williamson, W.Va., son of Curtis Ray Runyon Sr. of Delbarton, W.Va., and Sherlyn McGuire of Mount Sterling, Ky., died Oct. 8 at home. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 12, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Runyon Family Cemetery, Scarlet Road, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
NORMA LEE STRATTON, 89, of Milton, died Oct. 8, 2020. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be sent in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to an animal shelter of your choice. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 12, Milton Cemetery. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BARBARA ANN SWAFFORD, 76, of Turkey Creek, Ky.,wife of Danny Lee Swafford, died Oct. 8 in Trinity Healthcare, Williamson, W.Va. She was a homemaker. Funeral services 11 a.m. Oct. 12, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Blackburn Cemetery, Turkey Creek, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 10 and 11, in the funeral home chapel. www.rerogersfh.com.