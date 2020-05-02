The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LARRY RAY ADKINS, 72, of Oak Hill, W.Va., father of Michael Ray Adkins of Mount Nebo, W.Va., Chad Everett Adkins of Brown City, Mich., and Angie Adkins of New Port, Mich., died April 30. Funeral service 1 pm. May 3, Lundale (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. May 2 at the church. Services are by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JIMMIE ALIFF, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died April 26 at home. There will be a private family service. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
REVA CHARLENE MORRIS BAILEY, 64, of Ona died May 1. She was a hairdresser by trade. Visitation and funeral services for family and close friends will be from 3 to 5 p.m. May 4 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, with services beginning at 5 p.m. Burial will be in Friends Cemetery, Quaker City, Ohio. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RUTH GENEVIEVE HOLLAN BAKER, 90, of Ashland, widow of Lunda “Jack” Baker, died April 30 in Trinity Station Retirement Community. She worked in real estate. There will be a private burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to an Ashland food charity. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
STANLEY "DUANE" BUNN SR., 75, formerly of Huntington, died April 18. Burial will be in Jacksonville National Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life ceremony during April 2021. Services under the care of Naugle Funeral Home & Cremation Services 1203 Hendricks Avenue Jacksonville, Florida 32207.
FLORENCE CASELLA, 91, of Huntington died May 1 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was employed at Maidenform. Memorials may be made to the Pallotine Sisters or Hospice of Huntington. There will be no public services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SAMUEL RONALD CHAFIN, 83, of Barboursville died May 1 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He retired from Huntington Federal Bank. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
MARY ANN GRANT DAWSON, 86, of Kenova, widow of Robert E. Dawson, died April 30. She had worked as a sales clerk for the Pumpkin Patch. Due to the current public health restrictions, there will be private family services only. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at a later date at Kenova United Methodist Church. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
FREDERICK DANIEL FITZPATRICK, 72, of Greenwood, Ind., formerly of Huntington, died April 30. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville. A private graveside service is planned for a future date.
LESTON RAY “CHIP” FOLLOWAY JR., 52, of Wayne, husband of Michelle Thompson Followay, died May 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. May 4 at the Genoa United Baptist Church outdoor pavilion. Proper social distancing will be observed. Burial will follow in Thompson Cemetery, Genoa. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
CHARLES HALL, 55, of Lackey, Ky., son of Molly Magee Hurt, died April 27 in Golden Years Rest Home, Lackey. Services will be private for his family; burial in Fields Family Cemetery, Lotts Creek, Ky. Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
OSCAR LEE HYATT, 56, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Linda Kay Perry, died April 30. There will be no services. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ESTELL ROSE “POSEY” LANGLEY, 101 of Kenova, died April 30. Graveside service and burial will be 11:30 a.m. May 4 at Hillcrest Cemetery. The graveside is open to the public with proper social distancing being observed. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, W.Va., is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kenova United Methodist Church, 53 14th Street, Kenova, WV 25530.
DANIEL TASKER MCMAHON, 63, of Huntington died May 1. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JAMES DALE MCMILLIAN, 60, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Deborah McMillian, died May 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
VIOLET CONNER MOORE formerly of Milton, grandmother of Gregory Cqarter Sr. of Ona and Steven Carter and Gregory Carter Jr., both of Milton, died May 2 in Genesis Putnam Center, Teays Valley. She worked 40 years at the Huntington Manufacturing Company. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. May 4 at Keaton Cemetery, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
JOYCE RATLIFF, 85, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Emmit Nelson Ratliff, died May 1. Services will be private, conducted by her family. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting the family.
JERRY ALLAN SHEETS, 81, of Huntington, husband of Jeannie Sheets, died May 1 at home. He retired from the Huntington Fire Department as Deputy Chief and managed the Huntington Firemen’s Federal Credit Union. A graveside service will be held at Crescent Hill Cemetery in Ceredo, 2 p.m. May 4, followed by a celebration of his life around his birthday in early July. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriner’s Hospital for Children or Wounded Warrior Project. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
MITCHELL CLAY SMITH, 36, of Leon, W.Va., died April 28. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER WASHBURN, 15, of Hurricane, W.Va., son of Brian and Bridget Conway Washburn of Hurricane, died April 27 in Teays Valley Hospital. He was an 8th grade student at Hurricane Middle School. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to LLWW (#longlivewill) at 19 Brookgreen Dr., Hurricane, WV 25526. Long live Will Washburn. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. May 4 at St. Mary's Cemetery, 57 Private Road 1059, Ironton. In addition, a larger community memorial will be held at Liberty Square in Hurricane, W.Va., on May 16 at 4 p.m. Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JUDITH KAY WILSON, 81, of Ironton, widow of Ronald “Pete” Wilson, died May 1 at home. She was a retired home health nurse at Lawrence County General Hospital. Graveside service will be noon May 5, Sugar Creek Cemetery, 94 County Road 44 South, Ironton. Visitation from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. May 5 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JAMES “BUCKY” WRIGHT, 72, of Huntington, husband of Margaret Bunyan Wright, died May 1. He was a retired railcar inspector for ACF Industries. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.