The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Monday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EVA MAE BROWNING, 71, of Logan, W.Va, died Aug. 30 at her residence. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Highland Memory Gardens. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
JOE ALLEN CARICO, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Wanda Charlene Carico, died Sept. 4 at homeHe was a retired railroad supervisor. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DANNY LEE FLORA, 72 of Fort Monroe, Va., father of Anastasia Coberly, died Sept. 1 in Riverside Medical Center, New Port News, Va. He retired from the US Navy. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JUSTINE FRAZIER, 79, of Wayne, widow of Robert Golden Frazier, died Sept. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 8 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Sanders Cemetery, Nestlow. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home.
JEFFREY BRYAN GALLOWAY, 56, of Lanexa, Va., died Dec. 7, 2020. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Sept. 11, at Rome Proctorville Cemetery.
The Celebration of Life for JAMES EDWARD GIBSON, 80, of Sarasota, Fla., previously planned for Sept. 12 has been postponed indefinitely. Jim Gibson, husband of Verna Gibson, died on July 2, 2021, at home. Memorials may be made to The Marshall University Foundation, 519 John Marshall Dr. Huntington, WV 25703. Please note James E. Gibson Scholarship on the memo line.
EMMALEE FREEMAN HENSON, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 2. Graveside service will be at noon Sept. 9 at Highlands Memorial Gardens. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
ROGER DALE JOHNSON, 71, of Beech Fork died Sept. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Sept. 7 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in the Johnson Family Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MICHELLE LYNN MAYS, 49, of Barboursville died Sept. 2 at home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Expression Church of Huntington, 115 Cheshire Way. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JAMES ANTHONY MITCHELL, 49, of Huntington, companion of Tanisha Grimes, died Sept. 1 at home. He worked for Appalachian Industrial Gas. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
CHARLES FRANKLIN PARDUE, 65, of Huntington, son of Betty J. Reed Pardue, died Sept. 1. He retired from the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Sept. 7 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ARNOLD EUGENE RUNYON, 79, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Maxine Runyon, died Sept. 1 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. He retired from the print shop at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 6 p.m., Sept. 8 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
JAMES RICHARD SPITLER JR., 56, of Huntington, died Aug. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Chapman’s Mortuary is looking for family for information about him. Please call 304-523-9424 with information. Arrangements are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WILMA JEAN STAMPER, 86 of Dunlow, widow of Jerry Stamper Sr., died Sept. 3. She was the owner and operator of Stroud’s Hardware. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 6 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial following in Troy Maynard Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.