The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Monday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLES JUNIOR BRYAN, 68, of Barboursville died April 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. April 20 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 19 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DAVID WILLIAM COMPTON, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, died March 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. April 22 at St. Ann Catholic Church. A Rite of Committal will be held at a later date. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until service time at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. www.regerfh.com.
EARNEST LOWELL GRIMMETT II, 43, of Accoville, W.Va., son of Earnest and Beverly Grimmett, died April 13 in CAMC-Memorial. Funeral service 1 p.m. April 19, Lundale (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
MOLLIE HOLLENE O’CONNOR HINCHMAN, 79, of Barboursville, died April 17. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 21 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Swann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WILLIAM ROBERT LYNCH, 82 of Prichard died April 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Special Metals where he was a Quality Inspector. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m., April 19 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, with funeral service following. Burial will be in Riggs Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. www.rollinsfh.com.
MARY LUCILLE NOAKES, 91, of Crown City, Ohio, died April 17 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements.
GEORGE RAY SMITH, 85, of Chapmanville, W.Va., died April 16. He retired from General Motors in Parma, Ohio. Funeral services at 2 p.m. April 20 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours prior to services.
EDSEL DWIGHT STATEN, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Jo Ann Staten, died April 16 in Wyngate at Rivers Edge, Proctorville. He retired from AEP. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. April 20 at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 1 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAMELA YVONNE TAYLOR, 61 of Huntington, wife of David Taylor, died April 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a former cashier for Big Bear. No services scheduled at this time. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
SCOTT DAVID WEBB, 62, of Salt Rock, died April 15. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 22 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KEITH LAMONT WOODRUM of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Carla Woodrum, died April 15. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.