The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JEFFERY SCOTT BAILEY, 64, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 11 in Webster County (W.Va.) Memorial Hospital. He was a restaurant manager. There are no services scheduled. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
GINGER RUTH BRUMFIELD, 53, of Branchland, W.Va., died Oct. 16. Visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 21, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with graveside service following at Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home toward funeral expenses.
LINDA E. BURCHAM, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 15. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 19, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
IRENE HUPP LUNSFORD CHAPMAN, 99, of Ona, died Oct. 15. She retired from the Huntington (Reliance) Dress Factory. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 19, White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Beard Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
CHRISTINA MARIE CREASY of Barboursville, wife of Rev. Keith Creasy, died October 17, in Barboursville. Private family service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 20, and livestreamed by Beard Mortuary www.beardmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pea Ridge Baptist Church, 5945 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington 25705.
HAYDEN BRUCE HEDRICK of Huntington, husband of Judy Hedrick, died Oct. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral service at noon Oct. 19, Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. He retired from Advantage Sales and Marketing. Visitation one hour before service. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a face mask. www.regerfh.com.
ALETHA “LOUISE” TURLEY JACKSON, 73, of Ironton, widow of Roy Jackson, died Oct. 16 in Ashland Community Hospice. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 20, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Langdon Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DONALD EARL KELLEY, 92 of South Point, Ohio, widower of Virginia Murdock Kelley, died Oct. 16 at home. Public visitation from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; facemask and social distancing will be observed. Private graveside service Oct. 20, Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, 25701. www.slackandwallace.com.
JERRY R. LEFFINGWELL, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Cathy Leffingwell, died Oct. 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
HELEN LEABERRY LESTER, 99, of Huntington, widow of Dr. Fred Lester, died Oct. 16 in Woodlands Retirement Community. A private, family graveside service will be held at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church or Hospice of Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
GLEN WILLIAM MARCUM of Huntington died Oct. 16, at home. He was a retired auto mechanic. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 21, Central Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a face mask. www.regerfh.com.
JUDITH KAY MASSEY, 79 of Huntington, formerly of Minford, Ohio and Okeechobee, Fla., died Oct. 14, , in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired Registered Nurse. Private service. Burial in Okeechobee. Donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
RANDOLPH DEWAYNE SPRADLIN, 92, of Ashland, husband of Deloras Fugitt Spradlin, died Oct. 16 at home. He retired from Barney Williams Company. Private family service at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 2320 29th St., Ashland, 41101 or to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, 41101. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
PATSY R. STANLEY, 81, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Clinton Edward Stanley, died Oct. 16 in Holzer Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 19, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial following in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 18 at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
TREVA LYNN SULLIVAN, 55, of Lavalette, died Oct. 15. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 19, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial in Bowen Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.