The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DEBORAH LEE BURCHAM, 61, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Stephen Dale Burcham, died Oct. 30. She was an accountant. In lieu of flowers, the family would request a contribution to a permanent dance scholarship at 4th Avenue Arts Performing Arts Center going to a student who would not be able to study the arts. Donations can be mailed to 1030 4th Avenue, Huntington WV 25701 or electronically at www.4thavenuearts.org. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Nov. 4, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; private burial Nov. 5. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
OLIVIA CAMP, 72, of Athalia, Ohio, wife of Roger Camp, died Oct. 13 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
SHIRLEY F. CAMPBELL, 83, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Oct. 29 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial at a later date. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
MARY JANE CHAPMAN, 84, of Kenova, widow of George Van Chapman, died Oct. 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from Bell Atlantic. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
BARBARA ANN COX, 81, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Frank Cox, died Oct. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 6, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation one hour before service. Masks and social distancing are required. www.slackandwallace.com.
JANE LEE FOX, 75, of Huntington, died Oct. 29 at home. She was a homemaker. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4, Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. A private celebration of life will be held for the family after the visitation. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.regerfh.com.
AMBER MAE FRASER, 34, of Huntington, fiancée of Josh Adkins and mother of Skylar Adkins, died Oct. 27 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. She was a homemaker. At her request, arrangements are private. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LAURA ALICE FRY, 60, of Huntington, mother of David Fry, died Oct. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a teacher with the Lincoln County Board of Education. At her request, a private memorial service will be held at the homeplace in Lincoln County. Burial will be in Pennington-Ritchie Cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
THOMAS EMERSON HAWES, 90, of Apple Valley, Calif., formerly Huntington, died Oct. 11. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 4, at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RAYMOND DAVID JOHNSON, 66, of Dunlow, husband of Eleanor Louise Jackson Johnson, died Oct. 30 the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington. He retired as an equipment operator. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 3, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in the Johnson Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at the funeral home. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
ROBERT LARRY KELLY JR., 52, of Branchland, W.Va., died Oct. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 2, Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville; burial in Eaves Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com./wallace.
DANIEL P. MAHAN, 74, of Cheshire, Ohio, widower of Judy Michael Mahan, died Oct. 30 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 2, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
FRANCIS MARION OLIVER JR., 91, of Barboursville, widower of Eva Jo Oliver, died Oct. 30 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from WP Coal Company. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DOROTHY PERRY, 94, of Ceredo formerly of Fort Gay, died Oct. 30 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House, Huntington. She was a retired schoolteacher. Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gay, with private burial in Fort Gay Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
GLEN PETERS, 98, of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 27 in Heartland of Riverview. He was an insurance salesman. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 2, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial in Peters Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ROBERT E. PHELPS, 79, of Ashland, father of Jeff Phelps of Catlettsburg, Ky., died Oct. 29 in Kingsbrook Life Care Center. He was a retired crane operator at Marathon / Ashland Oil. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 2, Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation one hour before service at the mausoleum. Donations are suggested to Hope’s Place Child Advocacy Center, 1100 Greenup Ave, Ashland 41101, or a non-profit of your choice. Neal-Kilgore and Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
STEVE B. PITTS, 73, of Huntington, husband of Phyllis Robin Callicoat Pitts, died Oct. 28, at home. He was a retired personal banker from Huntington Banks. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Entombment in Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Remembrance, Garden Building. Visitation one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SANDRA SUE STANLEY, 76, of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 29. Arrangements incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
NELLIE GRAY SNIDER TEMPLETON, 94, of Huntington, widow of Carroll Templeton, died Oct. 28 in Genesis Healthcare, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 3, First Church of the Nazarene, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.