The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HOWARD GRANT ADKINS, 88, of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Myrtle Joan Adkins, died Oct. 23. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 27, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation one hour before service.
SCOTT ALLISON, 54, of Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Ron Allison of Bidwell, Ohio, died Oct. 22. He worked for the city of Gallipolis and had managed West Virginia Electric in Gallipolis. Gallipolis Elks Lodge 107 service at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 with funeral service following, at Gallipolis First Church of the Nazarene. Visitation after 4 p.m. Monday at the church. Graveside service 11 a.m. Oct. 27, Mound Hill Cemetery. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT EUGENE BEHELER, 73 of Mooresburg, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, died Oct. 19 in Morristown, Tenn. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 27 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the funeral home. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
SHIRLEY KITTY BOCOCK, 86, of Huntington, widow of Robert L. Bocock, died Oct. 23 at home. She retired from Kindred Communications. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 27, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARTHA CARTER, 75, of Huntington, widow of Lindsey Carter, died Oct. 24, at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
MONA A. FORTH, 89, of Huntington, widow of Donald L. Forth, died Oct. 22, in Heritage Center. She was a retired cook for the Cabell County Board of Education. A graveside gathering will be 1 p.m. Oct. 27, Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Peace. Visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. The procession will leave for the cemetery at 12:40 p.m. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EVELYN HAGER GANNON, 78, of Ironton, widow of Lesley Gannon, died Oct. 22. Funeral service noon Oct. 26, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation two hours before service. Donations are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ETHEL MARIE HINEMAN, 86, of Huntington died Oct. 22. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Oct. 28, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
BETTY L. MCCALLISTER, 91, of Milton, died Oct. 20. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Oct. 26, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
CATHERINE JOYCE NASH MORGAN, 88, of Huntington, died Oct. 23. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Oct. 27, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CARROLL LAMONT PERRY, 79, of Ona, husband of Mary Ann Beckelheimer Perry, died Oct. 23. Carroll’s wishes were to be cremated. No services are planned. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RONALD EARL RUNNELS SR., 82 of Huntington, husband of Denise Gaumond Runnels, died Oct. 22. He retired from C&O Railroad and the Huntington Police Reserve. Funeral services and online streaming will be 2 p.m. Oct. 26, at Beard Mortuary. Visitation one hour before service. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park.
JOHN SHEPPARD IV, 30, of Holden, W.Va., son of John III and Brenda Sheppard of Holden, died Oct. 20 at home. He was game room manager at Gattis Pizza. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 24, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
LARRY JOE SMITH, 57, of Lavalette, W.Va., husband of Tammy Lynn Blair Smith, died Oct. 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a mechanic and owner of Smith’s Garage. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 26, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation two hours before service.
WANDA SUE SOVINE, 83, of Culloden, died Oct. 22. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 26, Valley View Memorial Park Mausoleum, Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the mausoleum. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT “BOBBY” GLENN TANNER JR., 49, of Huntington, son of Robert Glenn Tanner and Nancy Prino, died Oct. 21, at home. He was an electrician. A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
RANDY LEE VANOVER of Bruno, W.Va., husband of Sabrina Stroud Vanover, died Oct. 20. Graveside service 2 p.m. Oct. 26, White/Vanover Cemetery, Bruno. There will be dinner honoring him following at his parents’ home in Bruno. Donations are suggested to his mother to provide for his children. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CARL R. WILKES II, 43, of Huntington, died Oct. 19, at home. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Private entombment. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.