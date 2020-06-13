The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CLIFFORD DAVID BASSHAM, 72, of Huntington, died June 6 at home. There will be a military funeral at 10 a.m. June 16, at the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Memorial donations may be made to Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, to assist with final expenses. www.rollinsfh.com.
NINA JEAN BOWLES, 83, of Southside, W.Va., died June 12. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. June 15, at Harmony Cemetery, Southside, W.Va. Social distancing will be observed and facemasks are recommended. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LORETTA CAREY, 95, of Huntington formerly of Wayne, died June 11 in Heritage Center. Private services will be held at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting her family with arrangements.
KENNETH MICHAEL CRAWFORD, 70, of Amherstdale, brother of Roger (Debbie) Crawford of Missouri and David Crawford of Man, W.Va., died June 10 in CAMC-Memorial Division at Charleston. He retired from Delta Electric in Logan. Graveside services 11 a.m. June 12 Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man.
MARY FRANCES DARBY, 85, of Huntington, widow of Clyde Darby, died June 10 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was a selector with Owens-Illinois Glass. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at noon on June 16, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Burial will follow. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
PATRICIA GAYE LUSK DOCZI, 77, of Lorado, W.Va., widow of Joseph Doczi, died June 19 at home. She was an admissions clerk for Man Appalachian Regional Hospital. A private service for immediate family will be held, with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man.
THOMAS A. GASPERS, 68, of Ironton, husband of Debra Gaspers, died June 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
HARRY TENNYSON ISON, 100, of Lavalette, widower of Ruby Pauline Ison, died June 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from Allied Chemical. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. June 15, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment will be at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
CORA OPAL JEFFRIES, 93, of Huntington, widow of John J. Jeffries, died June 12 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. June 16, at Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church; funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Due to public health concerns and restrictions, seating will be limited during the funeral service. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Prince of Peace Church.
DOROTHY ALBERTA BLACK LUNSFORD, 94, of Milton, died June 11. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 16 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton. Entombment will follow. Friends may visit at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JANE ANN MARTIN, 82, of Ashton, W.Va., died June 12. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. June 16, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LARRY MCMILLION, 65, of Dunlow, husband of Sharon Watts McMillion, died June 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. June 15 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Maryland Napier Cemetery at Dunlow. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
CORRINE NEACE, 86, of Belfry, Ky., died June 11, at Pikeville Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services 1 p.m. June 15, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 14 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
RUTHANNA PAYTON, 91, of Ironton, widow of John Nelson Payton, died June 11 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 16, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.phillips funeralhome.net.
CAROLYN SUE ROBINSON, 65 of Milton, W.Va., died June 11 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon June 18, Wallace Funeral Home in Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park in Milton. Visitation will be held at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, on June 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PAUL MATTHEW SHEPHERD, 59, of New Boston, Ohio, brother of Bobbi Godfrey and Tony Shepherd of Wheelersburg, Ohio, died June 12 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting his family with arrangements.
RICKY CARL SMITH, 64, of Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Stella Howell of Ocala, Fla., died June 11. He was a Union Boilermaker Local #667. There will be a graveside service, 1 p.m. June 16, Addison-Reynolds Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. June 15 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Social distancing should be respected and practiced. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
BRACK STAFFORD JR., 73, of Delbarton, W.Va., widower of Brenda Mitchem Stafford, died June 11 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center He was a retired coal miner. Graveside services noon, June 16, Stafford Cemetery at Belo, W.Va. Visitation at the cemetery one hour before service time. Chafin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
REVA FARMER TEETERS, 90, of Ridgeway, Va., Widow of Robert Clinton Teeters Sr., died June 8 in The Haven of Rest Adult Christian Home in Ridgeway. Funeral service was 11 a.m. June 11, at Fieldcrest Church of God with burial in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.fairfuneralhome.com.
DONALD BRUCE THOMPSON, 72, of Hurricane, W.Va., died June 10. Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.kellerfuneralhome.net.
DOROTHY JEAN VANHOOSE, 93, of Ashland, widow of Arthur VanHoose, died June 12 in Boyd Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was a meat cutter for Piggly Wiggly. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 17, at Miller Funeral Home, Ashland; burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
ERNEST GRAYDON WALTERS JR., 69, of Flatwoods, Ky., husband of Tammi Greene Walters, died June 12. He was a retired Walmart hardware department manager. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 17, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to The School of Hope c/o 111 Burns St., Fayetteville, NC 28301. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DANIEL RAY WOODS, 72, of Hensley Heights, W.Va., husband of Sharon Damron Woods, died June 11 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a Federal Mine Inspector and retired as an Education Training Specialist. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 17, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby. Visitation is one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com