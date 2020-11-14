The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Monday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LUCINDA C. BAKER, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Harold Baker, died Nov. 11. Service will be private. Burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BIRCHIE LEA BOOTON, 95, of Lavalette, widow of Lowell Booton, died Nov. 12. Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
THUERL BREWER, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Beatrice Maynard Brewer, died Nov. 14 at home. Graveside services 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LILLIAN MARIE DAVIS, 86, of Murrell’s Inlet, S.C., formerly of Ona, widow of Darrell Duane Davis, died Nov. 5 at home. She formerly worked at Adel Fasteners. Private inurnment at White Chapel Memory Gardens, Barboursville. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CHARLES ANTHONY DELPAPA, 42, of Huntington, father of Addison and Charles Delpapa, died Nov. 9. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Graveside services follow at 2:15 p.m. at Browning Cemetery. www.rollinsfh.com.
SHERMAN FRY, 98, of Barboursville, widower of Winnie Eunice Carter Fry, died Nov. 13. Private services will be conducted at Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hebron Baptist Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
ROBERT HAMLIN, 63, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Irene Hamlin, died Nov. 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 7 p.m., Nov. 16, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT JAMES HILL, 84, of Jeffrey, W.Va., died Nov. 13 at home. Service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial in Danville Memorial Park, Indian Grave Road, Danville. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.handleyfh.com.
MARY AMANDA JUDD-COOPER, 31, of Milton, wife of Rocco Cooper, died Nov. 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Nov. 18, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation two hours before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DAVID S. MUSSER, 64, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no visitation or funeral services, which was David’s request. Schneider Hall Funeral Home Chesapeake, Ohio assisted the family. at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ROY LEE NICHOLS, 87, of Huntington, widower of Linda Gail Nichols, died Nov. 11. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Nov. 16, at Altizer Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to First Altizer Freewill Baptist Church. Beard Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
EILEEN BURTON McCOMAS, 91, of Midkiff, W.Va., died Nov. 13. Services will be 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va; burial in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin. Visitation one hour before the service. COVID-19 regulations will be followed. www.handleyfh.com.
JOHN WAYNE RUTHERFORD, 77, of Milton, died Nov. 13 at home. He retired from the State of West Virginia and his accounting business. Visitation will be held at the Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from noon to 1 p.m. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
KYLE SAUNDERS, 81, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Barbara Saunders, died Nov. 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired meat cutter with Big Bear. Private family services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
IVA MAE SHAFFER, 87, of Ona died Nov. 13. Service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 16, Barker Ridge United Baptist Church. Burial will be in Bicker Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Monday. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BRANDON TRAVIS SHORT, 34, of Huntington died Oct. 2. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
GERALDINE M. WRIGHT VELTRI, 81, of Grafton, W.Va., died Nov. 13 at home. She was a retired Elementary Reading Teacher. A private service will be held. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gerry Veltri Memorial Reading Fund to support and promote the development of reading skills, PO Box 155, Grafton, WV 26354. www.bartlettfuneralhomewv.com. Bartlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
THOMAS WARD, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Vickie Ward, died Nov. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.