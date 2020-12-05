The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Monday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LAVANDA KATHLEEN ELLIS BOYD, 73, of Ironton, widow of Otis Eugene Boyd, died Nov. 30 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She retired from Professional Transportation, Inc. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Hecla Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
WATSON CANTERBURY JR. 62, of Elk Creek, W.Va., husband of Debrah Vernatter Canterbury, died Dec. 3 at home. He retired from the N&S Railroad. Graveside service 1 p.m. Dec. 8, White Cemetery, Elk Creek. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JOSHUA MICHAEL DAVIS, 31, of Hurricane, W.Va., son of Tina Michelle Davis of Hurricane and John Edward Hedrick of Huntington, died Dec. 1. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
KATHY LYNN FIELDS, 61, of Ashland, mother of Joseph Harris, died Dec. 3 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a retired Registered Nurse form KDMC and St. Mary’s Medical Center. Due to Covid restrictions the family will have a private burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MAUDIE HARDIN, 82, of Turkey Creek, Ky., widow of Sidney Hardin, died Dec. 4 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 7, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 at the funeral home and limited to 25 people. Distancing protocol and masks will be required.
DR. JOHN WILLIAM HARRISON of Ashland, husband of Joan Marie Miller Harrison, died Dec. 2. He retired form King’s Daughters Medical Center. Steen Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to First United Methodist Church or The Salvation Army.
DELLA LEE JONES, 85, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Paul Edward Jones, died Dec. 2. Private funeral services will be conducted Dec. 7 at the Reger Funeral Chapel and burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. The service will be livestreamed at www.regerfh.com.
STEVEN ALLEN PRESTIFILIPPO, 65 of Huntington, son of Bill Prestifilippo of Georgia and Annabelle Black of Huntington, died Dec. 4. The service will be private. www.beardmortuary.com.
MURILLA SPURLOCK, 86 of Barboursville died Dec. 3. She was the owner and operator of Spurlock's Beauty Shop in Huntington. Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
NELL MARIE SUTPHIN, 83, of Ashland, widow of William Sutphin, died Dec. 2. There will be a private family service, livestreamed at the Steen Funeral Home website www.steenfuneralhome.com/nellsutphin. Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery on Dec. 9. Donations are suggested to the KDMC Auxiliary, earmarked to the Nell Sutphin Memorial Account.
GARY TRUMAN THOMPSON of Hamlin, father of Virginia Carpenter of Newland, N.C., died Dec. 4 in Lincoln Nursing and Rehab Center. He will be cremated with no services at his request. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
JANICE ILENE THOMPSON, 85 of Fort Mill, S.C., formerly of Barboursville, widow of Paul Edward Thompson, died Dec. 4 in Atrium Health Pineville, Charlotte, N.C. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
JAY B. THOMPSON, 83, of Wayne husband of Marlene Thompson, died Dec. 3. He retired from Columbia Gas Company. At his request, there will be no services. Burial will be in Community Memorial Gardens. Arrangements at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
DANIEL MILTON WAGNER, 91, of Ironton, husband of Wanda Fern Sturgill Wagner, died Dec. 3 at home. He retired as a labor roller at AK Steel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 8, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SHARON KAY BAILEY WARD of Delbarton, W.Va., died Dec. 2. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 5, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton; burial in Bailey Cemetery, Lando Mines, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
SUSAN WOOD, 71, of Pedro, Ohio, wife of James Wood, died Dec. 4 in Harbor Healthcare Ironton. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.