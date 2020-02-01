The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARY ANN CHAPMAN, 86, died Jan. 28 and her husband, Bobby Chapman, died Jan. 30. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com
JUDY CLAYTON, 78, of Cannonsburg, Ky., wife of Walter Clayton Jr., died Feb.1 at Community Hospice Care Center. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.steenfuneralhome.com
RAYMOND EUGENE COPE, 56, of Williamson, W.Va., died Jan. 31 at Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home; burial at Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
WILLIAM DOMINIQUE FOX SAFFORD, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, died Jan. 26. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com