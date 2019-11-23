The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOSEPH FERRELL CALDWELL, 86, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widower of Frances Caldwell, died Nov. 22 at Holzer Medical Center. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Rife Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com
SCOTT A. DAVIS, 48, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Cherie Davis, died Nov. 21 at his residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Willis Funeral Home; visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an educational fund for Josh and Ava Davis at any Ohio Valley Bank location. www.willisfuneralhome.com
LARRY GENE GRIFFITH, 81, of Ashland, Ky., widower of Carole Griffith, died Nov. 21 at Hospice Care Center. He was retired from Ashland Oil/Marathon's Catlettsburg Refinery. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com
DEMIA KATHLEEN JARRELL, 87, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widow of Elwood McComas, died Nov. 20 at Fouraker Hills Health Center and Rehab. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Locust Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MASON MAYNARD, 101, of Crown City, Ohio, died Nov. 22 at Wyngate at Rivers Edge. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
GEORGE REXALL MCCOLGAN III, 36, of Branchland, W.Va., died Nov. 19. He was a certified auto mechanic. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Dial Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
JUNE MAE STIFF, 60, of Kenova, died Nov. 22 at her residence. No services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
WADE STILTNER, 92, of Wayne County, husband of Blanche Stiltner, died Nov. 22. Graveside service 2 p.m., Nov. 24, at Ollie Stiltner Cemetery. Procession from Morris Funeral Home at 1:15 p.m.