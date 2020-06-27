The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOHNNY CRISS ABBOTT, 82, of Ashland, Ky., died June 24 at Woodland Oaks Health Care Facility. Grave3side service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East; visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com
JAMES EDWARD BUCCI, 60, of Huntington, died June 23. Celebration of Life 2 p.m., June 28, at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
RONALD DALE EPLING, 73, of Wayne, husband of Nell Epling, died June 26 at his residence. He was retired from Suddenlink Communications. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home; visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
OLLIE FARMER, 81, of Bluefield, W.Va., died June 26 at Princeton Community Hospital. Per her request, there will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
LORA JOANNE SANSON SMITH, 50, of Huntington, died June 25 at her residence. Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at Reger Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service.