Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

JOHNNY CRISS ABBOTT, 82, of Ashland, Ky., died June 24 at Woodland Oaks Health Care Facility. Grave3side service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East; visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com

JAMES EDWARD BUCCI, 60, of Huntington, died June 23. Celebration of Life 2 p.m., June 28, at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com

RONALD DALE EPLING, 73, of Wayne, husband of Nell Epling, died June 26 at his residence. He was retired from Suddenlink Communications. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home; visitation will be two hours prior to the service.

OLLIE FARMER, 81, of Bluefield, W.Va., died June 26 at Princeton Community Hospital. Per her request, there will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

LORA JOANNE SANSON SMITH, 50, of Huntington, died June 25 at her residence. Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at Reger Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Comments disabled.