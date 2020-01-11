The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DONALD CARSON CARTER, 72, of Milton, widow of Connie Carter, died Jan. 9. Services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ELSIE CRAIGO, 81, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Donald Craigo Sr., died Jan. 9. Celebration of Life will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at American Legion Post 27. www.willisfuneralhome.com
JEFFREY TODD DEVANEY, 52, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 10 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
WILLIAM LEONARD FERRIS, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Lucille Ferris, died Jan. 10 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private family service will be held; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROSALEA GRAY, 63, of Glenwood, W.Va., wife of John Gray, died Jan. 9 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial at Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
LADONNA J. HUNTER, 69, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Jan. 10. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial at Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
DEBRA LEE PERROUD, 64, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Jan. 10 at her residence. She was retired from Holzer Health Systems. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Fellowship of Faith Church; burial at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 4-8:30 p.m. Monday at the church. www.willisfuneralhome.com
MONICA LOUISE SPEARS, 65 of Maryville, Tenn., formerly of Barboursville, wife of Mark Spears, died Jan. 8. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel; burial at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
BETTY TIPTON, 82, of Huntington, wife of Earl Tipton Jr., died Jan. 9 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was retired from General Motors. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Westmoreland United Methodist Church. www.regerfh.com
HANS MICHAEL WAUER, 75, of Barboursville, husband of Marianne Wauer, died Dec. 2, 2019 at his residence. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Donal C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
ROBERTS JO "BOBBI JO" WELLS, 66, of Milton, died Dec. 23, 2019 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Celebration of Life will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.