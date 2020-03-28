The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GARY COBURN, 70, of Huntington, died March 28 at Heritage Center. Chapman's Mortuary is asking family members to call 304-523-9424.
TERESA ANN EASTERLING, 64, of Ironton, Ohio, died March 27 at her residence. She was a teacher's aide. There will be a memorial service at a later date. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
HARRY EMERSON FISCHER, 93, of Huntington, died March 28 at his residence. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Woodlands Retirement Community. Arrangements are incomplete at Klingel Carpenter Mortuary. www.klingelcarpenter.com
PAUL FRALEY, 77, of Prestonsburg, Ky., died March 26 at his residence. A private family service and burial will be held at Fraley Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
PAULINE PORTER HEMLEPP, 88, of Charleston, W.Va., widow of Jerry Hemlepp, died March 26 at Paramount Senior Living. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be a half hour prior to the service. www.hensonandkitchen.com
JOHN KYLE KINZER JR., 80, of Huntington, husband of Betty Kinzer, died March 25 at his residence. He was a retired CPA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.beardmortuary.com
RICHARD MATTHEWS, 44, of Prestonsburg, Ky., widower of Anna Matthews, died March 26 at Highlands ARH Medical Center. There will be no services. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
DELORIS JUNE MOONEY, 88, of Kenova, wife of Harold Deloris, died March 24 at her residence. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com
NOLA PATRICIA NAPIER, 75, of Huntington, wife of Thomas Napier Sr., died March 27 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home.
CHRISTOPHER S. SHIPLEY, 46, of Hutington, son of Malvin and Nancy Shipley, died March 26 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no services. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
TAWANNA SUZETTE TEETERS, 51, of Ceredo, wife of David Teeters, died March 25. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Dock's Creek Cemetery. www.regerfh.com