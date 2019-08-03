The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLES BOYD CARROLL, 76, husband of Dorothy Carroll, died August 1 at his residence. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Reger Funeral Chapel; burial at Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.regerfh.com
ROSE MARY ADKINS PAYTON, 69, of Ranger, W.Va., died Aug. 1. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Sias Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
AVENELL PERRY, 84, of Kenova died Aug. 1. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
JAMES MARTIN ROE, 53, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 2 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
KAREN LYNN PHILLIPS SCOTT, 63, of McDowell, Ky., wife of Dr. C.B. Scott, died Aug. 2 at her residence. Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at McDowell First Baptist Church.
RAYMOND DWIGHT WALKER, 65, of Huntington, died Aug. 1. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
KENNETH RAY WORDEN, 59, of Huntington, died July 24. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.