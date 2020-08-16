The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ALFRED GREENE, 70, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Linda Greene, died Aug. 11 at Harbor Healthcare. He was a retired electrician. Funeral service will be 1 p.m Monday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's Foundation or Oakland Chapel Church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
DR. MARIA-TULIA GOMEZ-AVILA, 90, of Ironton, Ohio, died Aug. 13 at King's Daughters Medical Center. She was a professor of Spanish Liturgy. There are no services scheduled at this time. www.regerfh.com
BILLY RAY WILES, 31, of Huntington, died Aug. 13. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
STEVE ALLEN WOODS, 66, of Huntington, husband of Sandra Woods, died Aug. 9 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was an electrician. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Woods Cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.