The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDISON LOWELL ADKINS, 72, of Huntington, husband of Krista Adkins, died Oct. 3 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com
NOVA L. DOOLIN, 101, of Ashland, Ky., died Oct. 4 at Hospice Care Center. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6:30-8 p.m. Monday at Miller Funeral Home. www.mfhfuneralhome.com
EMMA E. EDMUNDS, 88, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Granville Edmunds, died Oct. 4 at Holzer Medical Center. She was retired from Holzer Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Willis Funeral Home; entombment at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens Chapel of Hope Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.willisfuneralhome.com
KATHY JEAN MEEKS, 60, of Chapmanville, W.Va., wife of Robert Meeks, died Oct. 3 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Service; burial at Forest Mawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
NATASHA NICHOLE SNYDER, 31, of Lavalette, died Oct. 1 at her residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Miller Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
RUBY CHARLENE WILSON, 86, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Arnold Wilson, died Oct. 4 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net