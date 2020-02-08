The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
NANCY RAYE BLACKBURN, 79, of McAndrews, Ky., died Feb. 7 at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 4 p.m., Feb. 9, at First Baptist Church. Visitation 2-4 p.m., Feb. 9, at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM WALLACE FLINT, 86, of Wayne, widower of Myrtle Flint, died Feb. 7 at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; burial at Greasy Ridge Cemetery. Visitation 6-9 p.m., Feb. 9, at the funeral home.
LORENE HUNTER GRIFFITH, 83, of Garrett, Ky., widow of Sol Griffith, died Feb. 7 at Hazard ARH. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home; burial at Scott Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the funeral home.