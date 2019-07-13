The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BARBARA ADAMS, 74, of Crown City, Ohio, wife of Delbert Adams Jr., died July 12 at St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be no services. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ANNA EILEEN BISHOP, 96, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Arlie Bishop, died July 11 at a local health care facility. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.tracybrammerfh.com
JANE L. DAVIDSON, 90, of Ironton, Ohio, died July 11 at her residence. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Calvary Cemetery; visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com
TIFFANY MICHELE DOTSON, 26, died July 6. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Calvary Baptist Church; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JOEL ARTHUR GENSLER, 68, of Huntington, husband of Norma Gensler, died July 11 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a Master Electrician. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church; burial at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Chapman's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Luther Scholarship Fund. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
WILLIAM MAYNARD, 72, of Prichard, W.Va., died July 11. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
DR. PAIGE A. MUELLERLEILE, 48, of Huntington, widow of Jeffrey Kovatch, died July 12. She was a college professor at Marshall University. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
JONAH ASHER SCHIEFER, infant son of Todd Edward and Amy Vital Schiefer of Huntington, died July 12 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no public services. www.hensonandkitchen.com
ANNA LUCILLE REITMIRE STALEY, 74, of Huntington, wife of Charles Staley, died July 12 at her residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Reger Funeral Home; burial at Burlington Green Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com
MYRTLE BELL WHITE, 97, of Henlawson, W.Va., widow of Bob White, died July 12 at Trinity Healthcare Services. She was a homemaker. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.