LAURA MORRISON GARISH, 45, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Matthew Garish, died Dec. 26. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Donations can be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. www.slackandwallace.com
JO ANN HASTINGS, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Larry Hastings, died Dec. 26 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was owner/operator of Ladies and Gents. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MARJORIE L. MCCOY, 86, of Crown City, Ohio, wife of Charles McCoy, died Dec. 27 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Miller Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
CLIFFORD PAT MECHANIC, 52, of Huntington, husband of Christie Mechanic, died Dec. 26 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com