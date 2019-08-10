The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLES RICHARD ALLEY, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Patricia Alley, died Aug. 10 at St. Mary's Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
KAREN RUTH BILLHEIMER, 54, of Huntington, wife of Jim Billheimer, died Aug. 7 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was an employee with St. Mary's Medical Center. Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Monday at Reger Funeral Chapel; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.regerfh.com
JEAN BOGAR, 87, of Phelps, Ky., died Aug. 9 at Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Bogar Cemetery. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT LEE BYRD, 66, of Huntington, died Aug. 5. A private family service will be held at a later date. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
ROBERT “ROB” LEE DEARMAN, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Rose Dearman, died Aug. 8th at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
VERNON POODLE ELLIS, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Brenda Ellis, died Aug. 9 at Crystal Care. He was retired from C&O/CSX Railroad. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
CHRISTINE HAWKINS, 80, of South Point, Ohio, died Aug. 8. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Schneider Hall Funeral Home; burial at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
DAVID LAWRENCE LANCASTER, 62, of Huntington, died Aug. 8 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Monday at Rollins Funeral Home; interment at Browning Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hoops Children's Hospital. www.rollinsfh.com
KIMBERLY DAWN MAYNARD, 51, of Huntington, wife of Keith Maynard, died Aug. 9 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a former employee at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Trinity Church of God; visitation will be half an hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
LINDSEY RUTHERFORD JR., 85, of Genoa, died Aug. 7 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
GEORGIA COLLINS STAPLETON, 98, of Wayland, Ky., widow of Bert Stapleton, died Aug. 9 at her residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Jones Collins Cemetery. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Saturday and all day Sunday at the funeral home.
BRENDA JOYCE VAUGHN, 69, of Barboursville, died Aug. 9 at St. Mary's Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.