The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KENNETH GEORGE BRADLEY JR., 67, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Jan. 17 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
GREGORY SCOTT CRAWFORD-MILLER, 49, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Andrew Crawford-Miller, died Jan. 15 at University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was owner of Alma's Italian Restaurant. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Contributions can be made to AARF. www.steenfuneralhome.com
EVOND SMITH, 83, of Addison, Ohio, died Jan. 16 at Holzer Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Gravel Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.willisfuneralhome.com
DAVID ALLEN WILSON, 28, of Ironton, Ohio, died Jan. 9 at UK Medical Center. Memorial service will be Jan. 20, contact the family if you would like to attend. www.ehallfuneralhome.com