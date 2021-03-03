HUNTINGTON — As Cabell County Schools continues remote learning this week due to flooding in the county, the Food Service Department will serve Grab-N-Go bagged lunches and breakfasts for all students at their schools from 12-12:30 p.m. today, March 3.
Virtual School students will also pick up their meal boxes at their school sites.
The one exception is Davis Creek Elementary. Due to flooding at the school, all Davis Creek Elementary student meals will be distributed at the Guyan Estates community pool site.