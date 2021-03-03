The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — As Cabell County Schools continues remote learning this week due to flooding in the county, the Food Service Department will serve Grab-N-Go bagged lunches and breakfasts for all students at their schools from 12-12:30 p.m. today, March 3.

Virtual School students will also pick up their meal boxes at their school sites.

The one exception is Davis Creek Elementary. Due to flooding at the school, all Davis Creek Elementary student meals will be distributed at the Guyan Estates community pool site.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.