BARBOURSVILLE — The Sears store at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville will be closing, according to a list of stores to be closed in a release on SearsHoldings.com.
"We have made the difficult but necessary decision to close 26 large-format Sears and Kmart stores in late October," the release reads.
Officials with the Huntington Mall were not available for comment late Tuesday.
The release said the company will offer eligible associates "the same number of weeks of severance as offered to employees of Sears Holdings Corp. prior to that company’s Chapter 11 filing in October 2018."
The release said closing liquidation sales are expected to begin around Aug. 15.
To view the release and full store closings list, go online at https://searsholdings.com/docs/080619_store_closing_list.pdf.