HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University student told officials she believed she was sexually assaulted Thursday inside an on-campus residence hall, school officials said Friday.
The suspect is known to the student and an investigation is ongoing, according to a news release issued by the university. The female student reported the alleged sexual assault to the Marshall University Office of Public Safety on Thursday.
Public universities are required to report sexual assaults in accordance with the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act.
University officials said in the release that it is a violation of university policy to engage in sexual activities without affirmative consent from a partner, and noted that someone incapacitated due to alcohol or drugs cannot consent to sexual activity.
A student in violation of university policies faces sanctions up to and including expulsion.
Anyone who believes they have been a victim of a sexual offense is encouraged to immediately contact campus police at 304-696-4357 or the Huntington Police Department at 911 or 304-696-4470.
School officials say victims of any form of sexual assault are encouraged to seek support and can obtain information from the Women's Center at 304-696-3338 or through CONTACT Rape Crisis Center at 304-399-1111.
Incoming freshmen began moving into their dorms at Marshall on Tuesday, while upperclassmen began moving in Saturday. Classes for the fall semester begin Monday, Aug. 26.