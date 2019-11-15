Teen vaping numbers climb, fueled by Juul and mint flavor

In this April 23, 2014, file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago.

 Nam Y. Huh

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky say a student was hospitalized because of a possible vaping overdose.

News outlets report a Daviess County High School resource officer told deputies that a female student was being taken to the hospital from a “vaping overdose.”

A news release from the county sheriff’s office says the student was treated and released from Owensboro Health Region Hospital.

The release says the vaping substance the student was “consuming” is being sent to a Kentucky State Police lab for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing. The release says six additional students and possibly others may face various drug charges.

County Public Information Officer Lora Wimsatt says the district is prohibited from sharing information about any medical or disciplinary issues regarding a student.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.