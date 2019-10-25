BARBOURSVILLE – Six people have been jailed on felony charges since Thursday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Allen Bernard Brown, 31, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $253,000 cash-only.

Ny-Thau Jozaphine Brown, 22, was jailed at 9:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

 Tracy Renee McNeely, 38, was jailed at 10:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Adam Tyler Workman, 26, was jailed at 12:55 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary, destruction of property and domestic assault. Bond was $35,000.

Charles Woodrow McCallister, 75, was jailed at 1:25 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with third-offense DUI, second-offense driving on a revoked license, no insurance, expired motor vehicle inspection and expired registration. Bond was not set.

Brandon David Francis, 21, was jailed at 12:45 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

