The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURSVILLE – Six people have been jailed on felony charges since Sunday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Charley Edward Bennett, 77, was jailed at 1:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with first-degree sexual abuse and attempt to commit a felony. Bond was $100,000.
Kevin Ray Bowen, 51, was jailed at 11:50 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was not set.
James Monroe Holcombe, 18, was jailed at 9:55 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with soliciting a minor via computer. Bond was not set.
Erin Scott Short, 43, was jailed at 3:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery and receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was not set.
Shannon Michael Williams, 28, was jailed at 9:55 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $40,000.
Matthew Thomas Merson, 25, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with counterfeiting. Bond was $5,000