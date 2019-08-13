The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE – Six people have been jailed on felony charges since Monday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Ralph Preston Croff Jr., 45, was jailed at 9:35 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with failure to register. Bond was $15,000.

Calvin Reese Dailey, 19, was jailed at 9:55 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary, fleeing and obstructing an officer. Bond was not set.

Gary Allen Johnson, 46, was jailed at 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with damage or destruction of railroad or public utility company property, fugitive from justice, procuring utilities, seat belt violation, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended or revoked license, obstructing and no insurance. Bond was $55,000.

Roger Lee Akers II, 29, was jailed at 12 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with armed robbery. Bond was set at $250,000 in Mason County. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with obstructing and possession of meth. Bond in Putnam County was set at $3,000.

David Tyler Smith, 22, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with armed robbery. Bond was not set.

Joshua Lance Tinnel, 31, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with daytime burglary, domestic assault and destruction of property. Bond was $15,000.

