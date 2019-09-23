MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A company from Poland has opened its first branch in the U.S. with a sales and distribution center in West Virginia.

Bandi Laboratories has made skin care products in Poland for more than 30 years. It opened its center in Martinsburg last week. The West Virginia Development Office said in a news release that Bandi plans to have a U.S. manufacturing facility within the next five years.

CEO Joanna Draniak-Kicinska and her family have moved to the U.S. to launch the branch.

Bandi is selling to consumers through Amazon and has a website dedicated to the U.S. market.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.