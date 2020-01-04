CHARLESTON — More than 140 West Virginia National Guard soldiers are returning home after a nine-month deployment to the Middle East.

Gov. Jim Justice's office said in a news release that he greeted dozens of soldiers and their family members during a welcoming home ceremony at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston on Saturday.

Soldiers with the West Virginia Army National Guard’s 821st Horizontal Construction Company, part of the 1092nd Engineer Battalion, completed various missions and assignments in Kuwait, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia, Justice's office said.

“We are so happy for their safe return and so appreciative of the sacrifices they and their families have made for all of us here at home,” Justice said.

The 821st last deployed overseas in 2008.

