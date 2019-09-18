COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber said the financial records of the Southern Ohio Port Authority are “unauditable” after officials in the Portsmouth-based organization failed to submit annual financial statements and did not have records to begin a biannual audit.
The port authority works to bring economic development projects to the Scioto County area. At least one local official expressed concern the audit problems could have an impact on projects the Southern Ohio Port Authority had with the Lawrence County Port Authority and the Lawrence Economic Development Corp.
“I hope it wouldn’t have an impact,” said Robert Slagel, a Tri-State businessman and a former member of the Lawrence County Port Authority. “I would hate for this to be a black eye and harm any projects (Lawrence County) officials are working on.”
Slagel is president and chief executive officer for Ironton-based Portable Solutions Group.
Prior to starting an audit, state officials found that financial records for the Southern Ohio Port Authority weren’t available, according to a news release Tuesday from Faber’s office. Meanwhile the port authority hasn’t submitted annual financial statements and footnotes for the fiscal years ending in 2017 and 2018, according to the release.
“Financial records must be organized and complete so the taxpayers remain informed of government spending,” Faber said in a prepared statement. “Our local government services team is ready to help should the (port) authority need assistance correcting these deficiencies.”
The Southern Ohio Port Authority has 90 days to revise financial records and provide the data needed to complete the audit, according to the release. Failure to do so could lead to legal action, including the possibility of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office issuing a subpoena to port authority officials.
The Attorney General’s Office also could file suit to compare Scioto County officials to prepare and/or produce the required information, according to the release.
Lawrence and Scioto county officials are working together to bring utilities and infrastructure at the former Dow Chemical site in eastern Lawrence County and the Sun Coke site in Scioto County.
An official with the Southern Ohio Port Authority couldn’t be reached Tuesday for comment.