COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state says a children services agency mishandled the case of a months-old boy who was found dead in an Ohio well and whose parents have pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Ohio's Department of Job and Family Services recently informed Scioto County Children Services the state determined the agency didn't follow required procedures and must submit a corrective action plan.

Dylan Groves was put in foster care when he was born with drugs in his system but returned to his father before he was found dead in Scioto County in June. Authorities haven't released a cause of death.

Children's Services' director responded to the state that the agency hopes to initiate practices aimed at preventing such fatalities and defended its overloaded caseworkers.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.