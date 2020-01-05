The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Monday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

KENNITH LEE BALL, 77, of Turkey Creek, Ky., husband of Ruby Hayton Ball, died Jan. 3 at home. He was a retired truck driver. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 8, R. E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 and 7 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.

RUBY BROWNING, 91, OF Tarncliffe, W.Va., died Jan. 2 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 6, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Hollywood Cemetery, Gilbert. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 5 at the funeral home.

BETTY JEAN HINKLE, 82, of Hatfield, Ky., widow of George Hinkle Jr., died Jan. 3 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 2:30 p.m. Jan. 6, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Hinkle Cemetery, Hatfield, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 4 and 5 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.

VIRGINIA TESTERMAN SPARKS, 91, of Gilbert, W.Va., died Jan. 4 in Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, W.Va. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 5, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Mausoleum. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.

DOROTHY JANE WALKER, 96, of Ashland, widow of John W. Walker, died Jan. 4 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 8, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

