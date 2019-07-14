The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Monday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOEL ARTHUR GENSLER, 68, of Huntington, husband of Norma Gensler, died July 11 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a Master Electrician. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church; burial at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Chapman's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Luther Scholarship Fund. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
CHARLES NORMAN HILL, 74, of Fort Gay, husband of Sharon Hill, died July 13 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Louisa Community Fellowship Church; burial at Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Monday at Wilson Funeral Home.
JOHN E. HOLBROOK, 78, of Kenova and South Point, Ohio, died July 13. He was a member of Laborer's Union Local #1353. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; burial at Dock's Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.slackandwallace.com
NANCY LEE O’NEAL, 75, of Princeton, W.Va., wife of Bill O'Neal, died July 12. At her request she will be cremated and there will be no services. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
JANET LYNN TURNER, 62, of Huntington, died July 8 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at New Life Church; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.